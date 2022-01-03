Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.97.

Twitter stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

