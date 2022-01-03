Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,442.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

