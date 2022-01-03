Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.90 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $46.90 million and $34,702.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00499784 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

