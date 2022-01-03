Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0142

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $12.01 million and $111,603.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.87 or 0.08045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,337.82 or 0.99802336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.