ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

