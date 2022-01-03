Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

