Hancock Whitney Corp Has $224,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

FR opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

