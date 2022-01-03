Conning Inc. Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $24,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

