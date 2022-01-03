Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,421,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.21 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

