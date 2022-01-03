Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.83 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.