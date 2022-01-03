Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $44,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $126.95 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

