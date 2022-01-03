First National Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

