Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on February 25th

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $328.78 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.