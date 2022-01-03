Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

