Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
