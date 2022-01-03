Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

