Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

