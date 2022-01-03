Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.53. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. The company includes time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated teller machine services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.