Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $751,106.76 and approximately $48.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,237.47 or 0.99868117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00079237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00297976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.00469600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

