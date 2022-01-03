Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Boosted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN opened at $51.85 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

