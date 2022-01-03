AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.93 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

