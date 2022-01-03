AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $199.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $186.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $200.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

