First National Trust Co Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

