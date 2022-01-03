Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

