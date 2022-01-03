Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.37.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

