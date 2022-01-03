Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

