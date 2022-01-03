Smith Salley & Associates Has $326,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock opened at $602.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.