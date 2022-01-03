Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

