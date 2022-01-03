Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 4,427 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average is $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

