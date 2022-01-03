Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $149,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

