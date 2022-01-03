Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,564 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,706,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $134,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

