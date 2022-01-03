Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

