Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

IBUY opened at $88.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

