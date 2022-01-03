Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $27.85 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

