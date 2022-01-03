Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $208.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

