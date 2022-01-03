Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 762,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $6,128,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $41.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53.

