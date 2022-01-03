Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

