Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $67.59 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

