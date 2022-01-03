Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.