Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 489 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter.

MOO opened at $95.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

