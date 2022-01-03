SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3,680.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.