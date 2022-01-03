Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 900 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

