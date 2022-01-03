STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 129,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in STORE Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

