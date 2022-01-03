PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Cut by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in PPL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

