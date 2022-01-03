SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $86.69 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $90.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

