PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $706.23 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

