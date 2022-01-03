United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

URI stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.52 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

