PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,974 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $41,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

