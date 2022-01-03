Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

