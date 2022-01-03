Versor Investments LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $202.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.