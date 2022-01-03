VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $253.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average of $225.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

